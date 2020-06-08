ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASES WHITEWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT SHOOTING SUMMARY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 8, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released the summary into the shooting of Jaris Kroetch, 41, Rapid City, on April 10, 2020, in Whitewood, South Dakota. The Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Whitewood Police Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted the investigation at the request of the Whitewood Police Department.

The incident occurred around noon on April 10, 2020. A Whitewood Police Officer responded to a report of a male acting erratically. The male, later identified as Kroetch, after failing sobriety tests, resisted arrest and attempted to flee from the officer. Despite being struck with the officers Taser, Kroetch continued on to his vehicle where he retrieved a knife and again confronted the officer which resulted in the officer firing at Kroetch, striking him in the thigh.

“It is my conclusion that the actions of the officer of the Whitewood Police Department were justified,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the Whitewood Police Department and the Officer for their complete cooperation in this investigation.”

Whitewood Police Department Shooting Summary April 10, 2020

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal office for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court. The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state. Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook or on Twitter at @SDAttorneyGen

CONTACT: Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff, (605) 773-3215