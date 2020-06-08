"An unapologetic and engaging tale of a young woman self-combusting into adulthood." -- Kirkus Reviews
The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare is the love story you never saw coming and only now realize you need.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "An unapologetic and engaging tale of a young woman self-combusting into adulthood." -- Kirkus Reviews
At twenty, Liza still sleeps with the lights on. In this alcohol fueled narrative, filled with tattoos, family lore and short biographies, Dube shares her raw and graphic coming of age tale. This is a story about ink, on the page and on skin. The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare is the love story you never saw coming and only now realize you need.
"'The Newly Tattooed's Guide' is a sort of handbook for the lost, an anthem for the unapologetic, and is a tourniquet for even the most painful of pasts.
Among the poignant details of a life spent running from a sordid adolescence of religious beliefs conditioned by family, the struggle with intimacy, contemporary relationships and sexuality, and the same ghosts that strangely become fragments of a home, is this: an honest and frank reflection of the inevitable turmoil that emerges when a woman reclaims her autonomy.
This story turns a young woman's contemporary "love story" on its head and makes it yearn for better language. Every sentence is a hard-hammered nail, every word a menacing truth. Dube writes with a careful humor and striking humility that draws from the past and sinks, hauntingly, into fresh skin." -- Olivia Cyr, Author
"At times dark and profane, at times lyrical and tender, Aliza Dube's heartbreaking memoir, THE NEWLY TATTOOED'S GUIDE TO AFTERCARE traces a tangled path through the female body -- its potential and its pain. Dube explores love and sex with a voice that's fresh, frank, and raucous, and ultimately arrives at the kind of redemption that is only given to the fallen. You should read this book" -- Jeffrey Thomson -- author and poet
Press: Running Wild Press
Distributor: Ingram Book Distribution
Retail: $21.99
Wholesale at 55% of retail pricing.
ISBN: 9781947041493
Trim: Paperback
Binding: 5 * 8
Genre: Young Adult Autofictional
Pages: 222
