Chip sealing scheduled Tuesday on WYO 789 passing lanes between Riverton and Hudson

Chip sealing of 1.8 miles of new WYO 789 passing lanes is scheduled for Tuesday between Hudson and Riverton.

Chip sealing is the final work on the 7-mile, $6.8 million project, and also includes an area directly north of Hudson.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"The new 1.8-mile, four-lane highway section begins about 5 miles north of Hudson and continues for 1.8 miles (mileposts 95.46 to 97.27)," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said Smith. “Please be patient as this important sealing work is being completed. The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day. We appreciate everyone's patience."

The project's scope of work included a 3-inch pavement overlay, chip-seal finish, grading, draining, placing crushed gravel base, fencing, bridge repair and other work on about 7 miles of WYO 789.  

McGarvin-Moberly's chip-sealing operation is expected to move to the Ethete area (WYO 132) after work is completed on WYO 789.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

