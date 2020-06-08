VGM & Associates Creates Novel Partnership with World Class Education Company Healiant Training Solutions
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VGM & Associates, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Member Service Organization (MSO) has partnered with Healiant Training Solutions, a Florida-based training and education company founded by Wound Care veterans, to provide Basic and Advanced Wound Care training and education to its member dealers. Healiant will conduct both live, eLive and eLearning classes to VGM’s members and their affiliated post-acute care providers. Healiant is the world’s first and only Advanced Wound Care Concepts education provider.
“The forward thinking service providers and healthcare providers are focused on patient outcomes,” Heather Trumm, VGM’s Director of Wound Care. “And it only follows that better outcomes result from having more competent, educated and knowledgeable people.”
VGM members will also have access to future Healiant educational content covering basic wound care, skin integrity, incontinence, infection prevention, safe patient handling, advanced dressings, negative pressure wound therapy and adjunctive therapies, as well as non-care areas such as reimbursement, PDPM/PDGM basics and other important and relevant topics.
“Before the new PDPM/PDGM reimbursement model, providers would avoid patients with complex wounds,” said Josh Heuchan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Healiant Training Solutions. “But now, as wound care becomes a broader focus for all long term care providers including nursing homes and home care agencies, the ones who win that patient population in this new world order and earn referrals from the hospitals and clinics will be those who can prove that they are better at healing wounds. While some HME/DMEs are trying to do some level of product education in- house, they realize that training and education is not their core competency and is better outsourced to a firm that is dedicated to providing best in class programs.”
About VGM & Associates VGM & Associates is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive member service organization (MSO) for post-acute healthcare including DME/HME, respiratory, sleep, wound care, complex rehab, women’s health, home modifications, and orthotics and prosthetics providers. Over 2,500 providers with nearly 7,000 locations rely on VGM to connect them to valuable resources every single day. For more information, visit www.vgm.com.
About Healiant Training Solutions Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the healthcare industry through our next level training experience. We’ve combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting edge education advancements to create a truly immersive and entertainment experience for our students. Our experts believe that it’s not what you know, it’s what you can remember and/or reference when you need it most that matters. www.healianttraining.com
