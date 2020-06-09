Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive Select Darwin Automotive as its Online Digital Retailing Partner
Fortune 500 Automotive Retailer to Install Darwin’s Digital Retailing Platform Nationwide
Our guest experience is our top priority and Darwin is helping us create an efficient online experience that provides our guests with options to choose the online transaction method best for them,”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darwin Automotive (“Darwin”) announced today that it has been selected by Sonic Automotive, Inc. and EchoPark Automotive, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), as the Company’s digital retailing partner for its 95 dealerships across 12 U.S. states. This partnership is a further extension of the Company’s existing relationship with Darwin following the success of Darwin’s F&I Presentation Software in its dealerships.
— Jeff Dyke, President, Sonic Automotive, Inc. and EchoPark Automotive, Inc.
Darwin online enables dealership personnel located anywhere in the world to virtually "desk" their online customers, conducting multiple deals and options while the customer is online. This functionality enables the online customer to interact anywhere and at any time with the dealership, just as if they were in front of the dealership’s employees. In just seconds the dealership’s sales team can view multiple lenders, programs, and other valuable items including dealer cash and front and back end profits, desks deal virtually with their customers and efficiently close transactions.
The entire process is swift and user-friendly for the customer. The customer first goes onto the dealer's website, selects a vehicle, then clicks on "Create my Deal." Next, they are presented with up to five sets of options: an out the door price from a cash perspective, two financing options and two leasing options. The customer can either transact using one of the available options or customize it, such as by changing the down payment level.
The system then moves the customer onto aftermarket sales. Here they can select value-add options such as maintenance, vehicle service contracts, and tire & wheel. At any point in the deal creation process, the customer can share the deal with their significant other, a parent, or friend, anywhere in the world. Then, all they have to do is go into the dealership, test drive the vehicle, sign the paperwork, and they can drive away in about 15-30 minutes.
“Currently dealers need as much help as they can get with the online sales process and Sonic has always been ahead of the curve, providing its dealers and customers with the best in technology. They are already seeing a boost in business by simplifying the online sales process, and enabling their salespeople and customers to transact the way they need and want to transact right now,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive. “Sonic and EchoPark join a successful group of over 1,000 leading retailers nationwide who use our Digital Retailing platform including Holman Automotive, Leith Automotive, Herb Chambers, and Hertz,” Battista added.
Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 6,000 dealerships subscribed to its programs. Darwin was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All-Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered 504,000 deals on its platform last month and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year.
About Sonic Automotive:
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.
About Darwin Automotive:
