New biologist at Sheridan Bird Farm

Sheridan -

The Sheridan Bird Farm is now at full staffing after the recent hiring of biologist Dave Damsky. Damsky replaces Nate Brown, who left Game and Fish earlier this spring for a new job in Montana.

Damsky, an Alabama native, came to Wyoming after his most recent position as a biologist with Nebraska’s Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit where he partnered with landowners to raise thousands of pheasants and initiated a comparative study of the survival and movements of wild birds fitted with transmitters and captive birds he raised. This multi-year project gave Damsky valuable insight into brooding chicks and raising pheasants to adulthood, which will be beneficial to the operation of the Sheridan Bird Farm.

While working at the cooperative unit, Damsky also managed the Nebraska One Box Habitat Association and Pheasant Hunt. This state-of-the-art facility provided pheasant hunts, trap, skeet and sporting clays and is the home of a nationally recognized youth shooting squad. Dave has extensive experience working with youth shooting sports and is a member of, or has been a part of many organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and the American Fisheries Society.

Damsky earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn. He loves bird hunting with his Brittany spaniel Dolly, pursuing white-tailed deer in the fall and is looking forward to hunting blue grouse and meeting Wyoming's pheasant hunters on the Department’s Walk-In Areas.

“Every day in Wyoming is an adventure,” he said. “I cannot wait to get into the mountains and catch some trout. I am patiently waiting to become a permanent resident so I can hunt big game and maybe tag an elk next year!”

- WGFD -