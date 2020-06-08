County: Berks
Municipality: City of Reading
Road name: South 5th Street
Between: Spruce Street and Laurel Street
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 6/8/20
Est completion date: 6/12/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
You just read:
Berks County: NIghttime Utility Work on South 5th Street
