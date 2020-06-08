Berks County: NIghttime Utility Work on South 5th Street

​County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: South 5th Street Between: Spruce Street and Laurel Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/8/20 Est completion date: 6/12/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: