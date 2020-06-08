Emergency Railroad Work Slated for Tomorrow in Clearfield

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that RJ Corman Railroad intends to begin emergency repair work at the Race Street railroad crossing in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, at 6:00 AM tomorrow. A recent inspection uncovered an issue with the rail at this crossing, which intersects Route 322 near the Clearfield Fairgrounds.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

While crews repair the rail, the eastbound lane of Route 322 heading toward the Nichols Street intersection will be closed at the crossing. Traffic will be diverted into the center (turning) lane while the work is taking place. Turning movements will be prohibited for the duration of the repair work, which is expected to be complete by early afternoon.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

