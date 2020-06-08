From intubation to discharge, patient recovers from COVID-19 at The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
PORT CHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What seemed like an enjoyable Spring and Summer ahead for the Burchman family quickly took a turn for the worse when 63-year-old Dr. Albert Burchman fell ill and was emergently admitted to Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut for fever and increased weakness.
He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was quickly transferred to the intensive care unit (I.C.U.) and placed on a ventilator for severe hypoxic respiratory failure. Dr. Burchman was then transferred from the I.C.U. at Greenwich Hospital to Yale New Haven Hospital for additional levels of care and treatment for respiratory and kidney failure.
His month-long and difficult journey brought him to The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on April 29th.
Dr. Burchman, a healthcare professional in his own right, was at the lowest point of his life. Unable to move, provide self-care, and even feed himself, he was eager to begin his hopeful journey for recovery at the Westchester County nursing home. He had his loving family to live for, as he shared.
The Enclave at Rye admitted COVID-19 patients from local hospitals per the former order to do so for all New York based nursing homes.
“We welcomed Dr. Burchman to our community and we had all the faith and hope in the world for his recovery,” shared The Enclave at Rye administration. “Our skilled team was prepared to accept and treat patients with COVID-19, and our tailored infection control protocol was built to provide the highest levels of care for all of our patients and residents, both with and without COVID-19,” continued the administrative spokesperson.
Dr. Burchman was admitted to The Enclave at Rye’s skilled isolation and observation unit, and he immediately started the beginning stages of his physical and occupational therapy. A lover of animals and a family man, Dr. Burchman was motivated to overcome this life-changing obstacle through patience, commitment, and drive.
“Albert showed amazing drive during therapy and continued to make significant progress each day. At the end of his stay at The Enclave, Albert was able to walk without an assistive device and completed all his daily activities independently without difficulty. Albert was able to walk out to his wife at the end of his stay, even dancing with her,” said Mylene Moustakas, Director of Rehabilitation Services at The Enclave at Rye.
“The team at The Enclave was so enthusiastic,” offered Dr. Burchman. He went on to share, “If you walked only one step, they were so supportive. Their support made me want to work even harder. Sheldon, my occupational therapist, and David, my physical therapist, were great. They were always doing a little bit extra for me”.
Nearing his discharge, The Enclave at Rye wanted to highlight and honor his success in therapy by partnering with his wife for the celebration. The team coordinated a surprise send-off for Dr. Burchman, forming a vibrant walk-of-fame outside the doors of the nursing home. The discharge celebration led to being greeted by his beloved wife, who he had not been able to be with for the past two months.
“When I first arrived, I couldn't move. I was really worried about asking for help. My first night, my overnight aide said, 'Don't you worry. I've got you covered.’ He made me feel so comfortable,” shared Dr. Burchman.
“I am pleased as punch. You hear all these terrible stories right now. I don't know about those stories. All I can tell you is I am so lucky. I can't believe I am walking and it's due to the team at The Enclave. I saw how the team not only supported me, but how they supported all the other patients. I saw them holding patients' hands and helping them. I am going back on May 29th, just to say thanks to everyone,” described Dr. Burchman, as he exited the main entryway of The Enclave at Rye.
The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
