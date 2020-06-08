Census Report Instructions | Nebraska Department of Education

2020 School District Census Report

The School District Census Report provides the Department of Education with a count of children ages 5 – 18 that reside in a school district as of June 30. This information is used in the calculation of several types of state and county funding sources distributed to public school districts.

The 2020 School District Census Report is available through the NDE Portal, under the Data Collections tab.

The due date for the submission of the School District Census Report is July 10, 2020. The Census Report Data Audit Window will be open from July 11 – July 20 for any necessary corrections. Districts not meeting the July 10 due date must receive NDE approval in order to submit their census data late.

