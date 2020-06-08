MTA is Accelerating Construction During Reduced Ridership

Launches the 'It's Up to Us, New York' Campaign on MTA Buses and Trains

As New York City Reopens Today, MTA Continues to Take Unprecedented Steps to Keep Riders and Workers Safe

State is Deploying Over One Million Masks & 25,000 Gallons and 500,000 2-oz. Bottles of Sanitizer to the MTA for Reopening

B-Roll of the Governor Riding the Subway Today is Available Here and Here; Photos are Available Here