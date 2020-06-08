Leafy Donates Cleaning Supplies to Veteran Organization

Some U.S. service members will soon get a supply of cleaning products from Leafy and its parent company LQFX.

There are so many veterans who need help in all areas of the country, all these products will be put to good use.”
— Pamela Harper Kushner
Leafy recently donated 25 boxes of its all-natural cleaning products to the Darien, CT-based veterans charity HonorBound Foundation, which helps veterans in need throughout the nation.

The cleaning products will help keep struggling veterans and their families a little safer as the country slowly emerges from the COVID-19 health crisis.

The donation is part of LQFX’s #LetsCleanTogether initiative that is intended to help people in need and create safe places for people to quarantine.

HonorBound Foundation Executive Director Pamela Harper Kushner accepted the cleaning supplies on behalf of her organization, saying it was a wonderful gesture by Leafy.

“There are so many veterans who need help in all areas of the country,” Harper Kushner said.
“All these products will be put to good use.”

All Leafy cleaning products are made from plants, are non-toxic and biodegradable, and safe for every type of use. Kitchens, bathrooms, laundry areas and nurseries can be cleaned without fear of leaving behind harmful residues that could harm children and pets.

Go to https://myleafy.co/ to check out all of Leafy’s environmentally safe products.

