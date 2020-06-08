84-Acre Equestrian Estate Near San Diego to Auction No Reserve Online This Month via Concierge Auctions

This property really offers every possible amenity for equestrian excellence and is fully functional for any horse breeder or true equestrian.” — Listing Agent, Jennifer Teuton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away between The City of Angels and the white-sand beaches of San Diego lies Murrieta, California, home to 40825 Sierra Maria Road, which will auction online this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jennifer Teuton of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. Previously offered for $7.95 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held June 25-30th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Nearly 84 acres of lush land offer a canvas of possibilities for this 6-bedroom retreat with exquisite living spaces, vast windows, numerous fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings. Known to be Murrieta’s premier thoroughbred sport-horse facility, the property offers every possible amenity for equestrian excellence. A 40-stall barn, 1/2-mile race track, 100x300 jump arena, and European-style walking ring, as well as a 50-foot round pin with observation tower, enclosed arena, and 23 turnouts, are just the start. With rehab and breeding facilities, watchman quarters, and 27 covered sand pens with lighting, every aspect of equestrian living is encompassed. Other features include: a private, gated entrance; a separate, on-site, 3-bedroom detached manager’s residence; Vaulted, beamed ceilings and french doors; Office space; Eat-in kitchens; a 40-stall barn; a breeding facility; horse rehabilitation equipment including a vibration plate and aqua-tread water treadmill; and fish-stocked ponds—all just 1 hour to two of Southern California’s major equestrian race tracks, Del Mar and San Anita, and 1.5 hours to Palm Springs, San Diego, Los Angeles, and their respective airports.

“This property really offers every possible amenity for equestrian excellence and is fully functional for any horse breeder or true equestrian,” said Teuton. “With a capacity for 98 horses, a half-mile training track, jump arena, walking ring, and close proximity to both the Del Mar and San Anita Race Tracks, this truly is a perfect environment to raise and break a horse. “

Known for its beautiful landscaping and peaceful atmosphere, Murrieta, California offers residents serenity, variety, and dream-like equestrian living. 40825 Sierra Maria Road is just a stone’s throw from Temecula, a well-known spot for championship golf courses, beautiful hot-air ballooning adventures, and award-winning wineries. The California Coastline—just 20 miles away— provides the ultimate outdoor fix, be it hiking, fishing, boating, biking, mountain climbing, surfing, or camping.

40825 Sierra Maria Road is available for on-site showings daily by appointment and additionally for private virtual showings. For property details, photography, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

