Foundation for the Study of Cycles Rebuilds and Rebrands
FSC Celebrates 80th Year with Week-Long Webinar Series Featuring Prominent Experts in Finance and the Study of Cyclical Phenomena
There could not be a more important time to relaunch FSC. It was in studying causes of the Great Depression that FSC founder Edward R. Dewey first noticed verifiable cycles in the market.”UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the completion of a successful rebuilding and rebranding effort, Foundation for the Study of Cycles (FSC) will host a Financial Cycles Summit (events.cycles.org), a week-long webinar series from June 22-26, featuring experts in the field of finance and the study of cycles.
— Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC
“There could not be a more important time to relaunch FSC,” said Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC. “It was in studying causes of the Great Depression that FSC founder Edward R. Dewey first noticed verifiable cycles in the market. Now we find ourselves in a similar place as Dewey but with the benefit of 80 years of important research and experience in the study of cyclical patterns.”
After several years of dwindling engagement, a new leadership team led by Dr. Smith has reinvigorated the Board, reestablished the Foundation as a tax-exempt 501 (c)(3) educational institution, organized the Foundation’s extensive archives and rebranded and updated the website, which now features a cloud-based, cycles analysis tool.
During the week of June 22-26, from 4-6 pm EDT, one-hour presentations will feature prominent experts, including:
• Jake Bernstein: Publisher, Jake Bernstein's Weekly Futures Trading Letter
• Stan Ehrlich: Developer, Ehrlich Cycle Finder™
• Peter Eliades: Publisher, Stockmarket Cycles
• Jeffery Hirsch: Editor, Stock Trader’s Almanac and Almanac Investor eNewsletter
• Perry Kaufman: Financial engineer and author, “Trading Systems and Methods”
• Sherman McClellan: Creator, McClellan Oscillator and Summation Index
• Bill Sarubbi: Money manager, market analysis software developer, Forbes contributor
• Dr. Richard Smith: Founder, TradeSmith and Chairman of the Board and CEO, FSC
• Larry Williams: Developer, Williams %R (momentum indicator)
About FSC
Founded in 1941, Foundation for the Study of Cycles (cycles.org) is a fellowship of scholars, scientists and nonprofessional investigators who share a passion for better understanding cycles and how they can be used to make the world a better place. In addition to identifying thousands of verified natural, social and financial cycles, FSC published Cycles Magazine from 1950 to 1997, held conferences, published reports, funded research and developed software that revolutionized the study of cycles. An international nonprofit, the Foundation curates one of the world’s most extensive collections of research and statistical data.
Financial Cycles Summit Featured Speakers
June 22-26, 2020; 4-6 pm EDT
Jake Bernstein on Cycles: Timing and Triggers
Jake Bernstein has been publishing Jake Bernstein's Weekly Futures Trading Letter since 1972 and trading futures and stocks since 1968. He is frequently interviewed on radio and television, including Wall Street Week, CNBC, JagFN.TV and WebTV.com. He speaks all over the world and is a consultant for investors, traders, financial institutions, brokerage firms and commercial firms.
Stan Ehrlich on Cycles: Planning is Everything
Inventor of the Ehrlich Cycle Finder™, Stan Ehrlich started in the futures industry in 1971 on the Chicago Futures Exchange. He owned Ehrlich Commodity Futures, and from 2003-2008 he was a futures commission merchant, commodity trading advisor, commodity pool operator, Forex Dealer Member and President of Solid Gold Financial Services, Inc. He is currently developing automated trading software.
Peter Eliades on Hurst Cycle Price Projections Updated
Peter Eliades began his career as a stock-broker, appearing as a market analyst on FNN. From 1975-2011 his Stockmarket Cycles newsletter predicted amazingly accurate stock market highs and lows. Eliades has regularly appeared on Business World, CNBC, Wall Street Week and Nightly Business Report and has been featured in Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Futures Magazine.
Jeffrey Hirsch on Navigating the Election Year Bear Market Aftermath
Jeffrey Hirsch is CEO of Hirsch Holdings and Chief Market Strategist at Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. He is editor-in-chief of Stock Trader’s Almanac and Almanac Investor eNewsletter and is a Yahoo Finance contributor. A 30-year Wall Street veteran, Hirsch regularly appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business and other financial media outlets.
Perry Kaufman on Seasonality and the Pandemic
A financial engineer well-known for developing algorithmic strategies for the global equity and futures markets, Perry Kaufman began his career as a rocket scientist. Co-founder of the Journal of Futures Markets, Kauffman has written several books, including “Trading Systems and Methods,” which has been called "the most authoritative and comprehensive work" in the field.
Sherman McClellan on Cycles and Pandemic Prices
Sherman McClellan, with his mathematician wife Marian, developed the McClellan Oscillator and Summation Index in 1969. Over 50 years later several popular market analysis software packages include versions of the McClellan Oscillator. He served on the board of Market Technicians Association, conducts seminars and provides market timing advisory services for Sherman McClellan & Associates.
Bill Sarubbi on Successfully Employing Cycles in the Investment Industry
After getting his MBA from NYU, Bill Sarubbi trained as a therapist under Dr. John Pierrakos and worked on Wall Street. Sarubbi was a fund manager, strategist and on the currency hedging committee with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. A regular contributor to Forbes, Sarubbi developed market analysis software and is a consultant.
Dr. Richard Smith on Putting the Pieces Together & The Future of FSC
Dr. Richard Smith, current Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC, studied mathematics at U.C. Berkeley and earned his PhD in Systems Science from the Watson School of Engineering at SUNY Binghamton. His investing platforms have been used and trusted by tens of thousands of individual investors managing and tracking billions of dollars.
Larry Williams on Cycles: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly
With over 50 years of experience, Larry Williams has taught thousands of investors to trade the markets. Williams has written several best-selling books, including, “How to Prosper in the Coming Good Years,” which accurately forecasted the largest bull market and surge in economic growth in U.S.
Liz Gilbert
Foundation for the Study of Cycles
+1 415-269-8107
email us here