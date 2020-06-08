Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for June 9, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 8, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams

Winchester Union Cemetery

 Ashtabula

Andover Public Library

Harbor Topky Memorial Library

 Brown

Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District

 Champaign

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District

Laura Willis, Medicaid Provider

 Cuyahoga

City of Seven Hills

 Franklin

Eastland Preparatory Academy

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

 Fulton

Amboy Township

Pleasant View Union Cemetery

 Hancock

Union Township

 Jackson

Liberty Township*

 Lake

Kirtland Local School District

 Licking

Newton Township

 Logan

Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign

 Lorain

Elyria Public Library

Grafton Township

Wellington Township

 Marion

Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District

 Medina

City of Wadsworth

Montville Township

 Meigs

Meigs County District Public Library

 Mercer

Franklin Township

Jefferson Township

 Monroe

Switzerland of Ohio Water District

 Morgan

Bristol Township

 Morrow

Washington Township

 Perry

Northern Local School District

Reading Township

 Preble

Tri-County North Local School District

Village of College Corner

 Richland

Bloominggrove Township

 Stark

Massillon City School District*

Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation

Stark County Regional Planning Commission

 Trumbull

Newton Township

Niles City School District

 Tuscarawas

Sugarcreek Township

 Union

Allen Township

Central Ohio Youth Center

 Vinton

Eagle Township

 Wayne

East Wayne Fire District

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

 

