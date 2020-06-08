Audit Advisory for June 9, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Winchester Union Cemetery
Ashtabula
Andover Public Library
Harbor Topky Memorial Library
Brown
Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District
Champaign
Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
Laura Willis, Medicaid Provider
Cuyahoga
City of Seven Hills
Franklin
Eastland Preparatory Academy
Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
Fulton
Amboy Township
Pleasant View Union Cemetery
Hancock
Union Township
Jackson
Liberty Township*
Lake
Kirtland Local School District
Licking
Newton Township
Logan
Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign
Lorain
Elyria Public Library
Grafton Township
Wellington Township
Marion
Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
Medina
City of Wadsworth
Montville Township
Meigs
Meigs County District Public Library
Mercer
Franklin Township
Jefferson Township
Monroe
Switzerland of Ohio Water District
Morgan
Bristol Township
Morrow
Washington Township
Perry
Northern Local School District
Reading Township
Preble
Tri-County North Local School District
Village of College Corner
Richland
Bloominggrove Township
Stark
Massillon City School District*
Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
Stark County Regional Planning Commission
Trumbull
Newton Township
Niles City School District
Tuscarawas
Sugarcreek Township
Union
Allen Township
Central Ohio Youth Center
Vinton
Eagle Township
Wayne
East Wayne Fire District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
