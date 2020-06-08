Audit Advisory for June 9, 2020

For Immediate Release:

June 8, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Winchester Union Cemetery Ashtabula Andover Public Library Harbor Topky Memorial Library Brown Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District Champaign Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District Laura Willis, Medicaid Provider Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Franklin Eastland Preparatory Academy Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Fulton Amboy Township Pleasant View Union Cemetery Hancock Union Township Jackson Liberty Township* Lake Kirtland Local School District Licking Newton Township Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign Lorain Elyria Public Library Grafton Township Wellington Township Marion Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District Medina City of Wadsworth Montville Township Meigs Meigs County District Public Library Mercer Franklin Township Jefferson Township Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Water District Morgan Bristol Township Morrow Washington Township Perry Northern Local School District Reading Township Preble Tri-County North Local School District Village of College Corner Richland Bloominggrove Township Stark Massillon City School District* Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation Stark County Regional Planning Commission Trumbull Newton Township Niles City School District Tuscarawas Sugarcreek Township Union Allen Township Central Ohio Youth Center Vinton Eagle Township Wayne East Wayne Fire District

