Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Expansion to Pacific Northwest USA

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading mid-market M&A and business brokerage firm headquartered in Toronto, today announced the expansion of its services to the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain Areas of the USA through a network partnership with independent M&A advisors, Mr. Erik Bergman and Mr. Jake McGlone. This is the second major US market area that Beacon has extended coverage to, after establishing its presence in Washington, D.C. in 2019.

"Our expansion into the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain Area of the USA marks a significant moment in the growth of Beacon as we introduce our services to largely underserved markets in terms of professional-grade M&A advisory targeted towards true small to mid-size local companies," said Beacon's Managing Partner Alex Shteriev. "Especially in the recent times of economic shutdown and challenging business environment, Beacon and its services have stood out as client-focused and tailor-made, something that larger competitors simply cannot offer. The addition of seasoned advisors like Mr. McGlone and Mr. Bergman will allow us to bring our large network and service offerings to companies in markets that were previously difficult for us to reach."

Beacon is pleased to welcome to its network two accomplished advisors who share the firm's passion for a professional and client-focused way of doing business. Mr. Bergman brings nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, and private equity having started his finance career with Morgan Stanley in 2002. Mr. McGlone brings decades of financial advisory and investment management experience as an advisor and consultant with a number of firms including Wells Fargo.

"Having grown organically and developed our service offerings over the last twelve years, the key to our success has been adding advisors to our network that share a similar mindset and focus on client services," said Will Fischtein, Managing Partner at Beacon. "I am confident that bringing in Beacon's systems and processes into a partnership with reputable advisors who understand their respective local markets is a true recipe for success."

