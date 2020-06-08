1915(c) Waiver Amendment Public Comment Period Announcement

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is amending the 1915 (c) Comprehensive Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Waiver to include the rate-setting provisions outlined in the approved 2020-2021 New York State Budget and make additional operational changes.

This amendment includes:

Rate setting changes which include reductions to or elimination of the Occupancy Adjustment for Supervised Residential services, as well as other actions to limit reimbursement where individuals are not in residence.

Realignment of the rate setting regions for Community Prevocational Services with the rate settings regions already in use for Community Habilitation services.

Clarification of review process for Community Habilitation service authorization.

Clarification of language regarding service limits for Assistive Technology, Environment and Vehicle Modifications to specify calendar year.

Removal of the Regional Office signature from the Documentation of Choices form.

Removal of the Care Coordination Organization Consent Form from the Life Plan review.

OPWDD would appreciate your feedback on the changes during the public comment period which will be available from June 1, 2020 through July 1, 2020. Once your comments have been reviewed and any necessary adjustments incorporated, New York State will submit the amended waiver to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for approval. A copy of the waiver amendment is available for your review on the OPWDD website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/providers/home-and-community-based-services-waiver .

. OPWDD will be hosting two WebEx sessions on June 4, 2020, to provide an overview and outline the proposed changes. The WebEx sessions are open to the public and all interested parties are welcome to participate.

To participate in the presentation regarding the HCBS Waiver, you will need to register at the following link: https://opwdd.ny.gov/providers/home-and-community-based-services-waiver .

You will need a computer to connect to the visual presentation and a telephone for the audio connection. Software programs on tablets are not compatible with the WebEx system. Please direct any questions or concerns regarding the WebEx session to: [email protected]

We welcome your feedback and thank you for your continued advocacy for New Yorkers with developmental disabilities.

Sincerely,

Theodore Kastner, M.D., M.S. Commissioner