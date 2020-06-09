New Development Director at Bend, Oregon's Discovery West Neighborhood
Experienced development strategist takes on greater role upon retirement of Brooks Resources vice president David Ford
Rick has already been instrumental in the planning and initial development of Discovery West, and I’m certain he’s the right person to execute our vision as the community continues to take shape.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Resources newly appointed Director of Real Estate Development, Rick Hayes, has taken on the primary leadership and management role in the development of Discovery West, Bend, Oregon’s newest westside neighborhood. An experienced construction and development manager, Hayes has spent 30 years providing strategic leadership for residential and commercial projects.
— David Ford
His role with Discovery West has recently expanded due to the retirement of David Ford, Vice President of Real Estate Development for Brooks Resources. Ford is well-known as the General Manager of NorthWest Crossing for more than 15 years, as well as serving on the Central Oregon Community College Campus (COCC) Board of Directors.
Ford said, "It has been a huge honor for me to be associated with such a great group of people for nearly 20 years, and creating the wonderful neighborhood of NorthWest Crossing. Rick has already been instrumental in the planning and initial development of Discovery West, and I’m certain he’s the right person to execute our vision as the community continues to take shape."
Hayes joined the Brooks Resources team last year. Prior to this role, he served as Vice President of Strategic Operations for Visionary Homes in Bend and as Senior Project Manager for COCC. Over the course of his three decades in the industry, he has worked on residential and commercial development, land acquisition, multiple-site entitlements, and public heavy infrastructure and building construction programs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Construction Engineering Management from Oregon State University and an MBA from Washington State University. He has been a registered engineer, has held the Project Management Professional Certificate from the Project Management Institute, and serves as the board chair of the KOR Community Land Trust.
About Brooks Resources Corporation
Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
About Discovery West
Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community under development by the minds behind the award-winning NorthWest Crossing neighborhood. The neighborhood will offer a variety of home types and sizes, as well as a community plaza and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon lifestyle will be apparent as the community takes shape. Construction on homes is slated to begin in summer of 2020. www.discoverywestbend.com
###
