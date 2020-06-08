Break-Fix Service for Technology Announced by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced Break/Fix Field Services for around-the-clock, around-the-globe technology service and support.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced Break/Fix Field Services for around-the-clock, around-the-globe technology service and support.

ITsavvy’s Break/Fix Field Services provides single-point-of-contact access to more than 7,000 on-call trained technicians across 130 countries who are adept at efficiently and economically handling projects.

ITsavvy’s customizable client portal makes it easy to submit a request, check progress and review historical request data. From first contact to final resolution, each project receives fast, coordinated processing and service. Features of ITsavvy’s Break/Fix services include:

• A single source for every facet of install, move, add and change services

• No ongoing contract fees and no upfront payments

• Experienced project management

• A dedicated principal project team throughout the entire project

• The availability of 4-Hour SLAs

• Multi-site deployments

• Onsite support, 24 hours a day - 7 days a week

ITsavvy’s Break/Fix Field Services encompass: A/V deployments; wireless surveys; structured cabling; network operations; laptop/desktop configuration; point-of-sale installation; digital signage; remodels, refreshes and upgrades; troubleshooting network devices including printers, desktops/laptops, phones, access points, POS devices and PIN pads; and more.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Everyone is extremely busy ramping their organizations back up right now. Our Break/Fix Field Services are ideal for situations such as this where critical IT challenges need to be met and no one in-house has the time or expertise to tackle them. Clients also have the peace of mind knowing ITsavvy stands behind every technician’s work with a lifetime workmanship warranty.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/break-fix-service-for-technology-announced-by-itsavvy/

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

