RACISM: THE KNEE ON THE NECK OF SOCIAL JUSTICE

About

Best-Selling, Award-Winning author, Dr. Linda F. Williams, is a nationally recognized lifestyle and business expert who has been seen in NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX news outlets. She has also contributed to articles and/or been profiled in major business and lifestyle publications including CNNMoney, Madame Noire, Glamour Magazine, Main Street, American Express Open Forum, and Brides. Linda is a survivor of rape, domestic violence, homelessness, and a 17-year marriage to a man later convicted as a rapist. She has the insight to recognize how emotional trauma and painful experiences can shout down purpose and immobilize destiny. She knows, from experience, the courage it takes to face down the past; and she is living proof that, “A lifetime of change is empowered by a single act of courage.”

Whose Apple Dynamic Coaching and Consulting Services