An Opportunity to Give Back: Former United State Prisoners

Linda F. Williams, MSW

Opportunity for former inmates to lend their own voices to important research conducted by doctoral candidate, Linda F. Williams, MSW at Capella University.

I can think of no better person to define that 'box' than those who have successfully navigated the choppy waters of reintegration."
— Linda F. Williams, MSW

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capella University Doctoral Candidate, Linda F. Williams, is conducting research on recidivism. The Emergent Voices Research Study is being conducted through Capella University. Williams says that, “Many of our former United States prisoners go on to give back to their communities. This is another meaningful opportunity to use their own voices in fighting recidivism across the nation." Williams is studying the question of why some individuals prevail in reintegration while others do not.

Williams describes the study as asking, “What is the box and is the box, as defined, accurately described?” She wants to know what parole and probation officers think will help keep former offenders out of prison. “I can think of no better person to define that ‘box’ than those who have successfully navigated the choppy waters of reintegration.”

Williams is no stranger to the topic. During her undergraduate work at Calvin College, Williams completed an applied research project on recidivism that was instrumental in a Prison Fellowship and Hope Network partnership in a prisoner reentry program in Grand Rapids. Herb Start, who was then the Hope Network CEO, asked Williams to co-write the Prison Fellowship New Initiatives Grant proposal. The program was modeled after recommendations in her thesis. Williams went on to earn a Masters of Social Work from Western Michigan University.

Individuals who have served time in a United States jail or prison can take the survey at Emergent Voices.

Emergent Voices Research - Take the Survey

Best-Selling, Award-Winning author, Linda F. Williams, is a nationally recognized lifestyle and business expert who has been seen in NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX news outlets. She has also contributed to articles and/or been profiled in major business and lifestyle publications including CNNMoney, Madame Noire, Glamour Magazine, Main Street, American Express Open Forum, and Brides. Linda is a survivor of rape, domestic violence, homelessness, and a 17-year marriage to a man later convicted as a rapist. She has the insight to recognize how emotional trauma and painful experiences can shout down purpose and immobilize destiny. She knows, from experience, the courage it takes to face down the past; and she is living proof that, “A lifetime of change is empowered by a single act of courage.”

