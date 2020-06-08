Todd Mosby Wins the ZMR Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Todd Mosby's album, 'Open Waters' is a concept album depicting the musical journey out of Atlantis. Mr. Mosby is also the co-inventor of the Imrat Guitar.
This is a huge surprise that I was not expecting at all!”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master guitar player, Todd Mosby, wins the ZMR (Zone Music Reporter) Award for his album, ‘Open Waters’ in the category for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Open Waters was the only album in the history of the ZMR’s to override an Album Of The Year win (FLOW) listed in the same category (FLOW was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album as well). “This is a huge surprise that I was not expecting at all!” -Todd Mosby
Released on August 1, 2019, and produced by Windham Hill Records founder, Will Ackerman, the twelve track concept album depicts a musical journey out of Atlantis. The song genres range from Jazz, New Age, Folk, and Indian influences. Music from the album was played on radio stations worldwide. The third track on the album, “Coming About” is currently playing on radio stations across the U.K. and Europe.
In addition to the ZMR win, ’Open Waters’ also won three silver medals in the Global Music Awards for Best Instrumental Album, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, and Best Contemporary Acoustic Instrumental Song (for “A New Land”). The album was also a finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards for Best Concept Album and the track, “Dolphin Song” was a finalist in Hollywood Music Awards for Best Contemporary Acoustic Instrumental song.
While a student at Berkley College of Music, Mr. Mosby began studying Jazz improv. and Classical Music Composition. This led to 13 years of private study with Ustadt Imrat Khan in Classical North Indian music. Mosby became the only guitarist ever admitted into the Imdhad Khani Gharana, India’s most prestigious family of musicians. This sparked the creation of the Imrat guitar [a 20 stringed hybrid sitar guitar musical bridge instrument that allows Western musicians to access Eastern melodies and Eastern musicians to access Western harmonies for the first time] leading to this genre’s incorporation of new music into the next generation of musicians.
Mr. Mosby is currently working on a new album which will be called, ‘Aeriel Views’ and is due to be released in late August 2020.
The Zone Music Reporter is a music industry chart and a leading source of New Age, Ambient, Electronic, Solo Piano, and other genres of music. www.ZoneMusicReporter.com. Nominees in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category included Jeff Johnson & Phil Keagy (Cappadocia), Jill Haily (The Winds of Badlands), FLOW (Promise), and Monica Williams (Heart Dance Records).
‘Open Waters’ is available on all major music platforms including Apple Music and Amazon.
For more information on Todd Mosby, please visit his website at www.ToddMosby.band.
