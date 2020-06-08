StarPower ON Systems Inc. signed exclusive marketing contract with YHHPCL Acquisition Corp.
starpower on systems inc. (OTCMKTS:spos)THORNHILL, ON, CANADA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarPower ON Systems Inc. (Quark Technology Global Inc.)
The Company announces signing an exclusive marketing contract with YHHPCL Acquisition Corp. to promote the Company and expand the Company investors base.
June 8, 2020
Nevada, United States of America, May 4, 2020 – StarPower ON Systems Inc. (a Nevada corporation) (OTC: SPOS) (“SPOS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an exclusive marketing agreement with YHHPCL Acquisition Corp. (Coetus.io) have been signed for a period of 12 months. YHHPCL is a marketing company focus on investment management and branding.
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; the uncertainty of the Internet and e-commerce market; including the travel and research and development of technology moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
