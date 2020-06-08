Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The 7 most anticipated Supreme Court decisions

The Hill

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down several blockbuster opinions in the next few weeks as one of the most politically volatile terms in recent memory draws to a close.

The hot-button issues awaiting decisions include fights over abortion, Electoral College procedures, LGBT rights in the workplace, the deportation status of nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants and the fate of President Trump's tax returns.

With the rulings arriving less than five months before Election Day, closely divided decisions — particularly those that may fall along ideological lines — could make control over future court vacancies an even more pressing issue when voters cast their ballots.

Read more at: https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/501437-the-7-most-anticipated-supreme-court-decisions

