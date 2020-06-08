Boat North Dakota Course

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Dakota state law requires youth ages 12-15 who want to operate a boat or personal watercraft by themselves with at least a 10 horsepower motor must first pass the state’s boating basics course.

Two commercial providers offer the course online, and links to those sites are found on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov. The online provider charges a fee for the course.

Upon completion of the online test, students can print a temporary certification card, and within 30 days a permanent card will be mailed.

The course covers legal requirements, navigation rules, getting underway, accidents and special topics, such as weather, rules of the road, laws, life saving and first aid.

All boaters are encouraged to take the course. Some insurance companies give adult boat owners who pass the course a discount on boat insurance.

For more information contact Game and Fish at ndgf@nd.gov; or 701-328-6300.

 

