TDOC Holds Graduation for 6 New Correctional Officers

HENNING – Earlier today the Tennessee Department of Correction welcomed new correctional officers into our workforce. The ceremony consisted of six Correctional Officers who will be serving our locations in West Tennessee at Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) in Tiptonville and West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) and Women’s Therapeutic Residential Community (WTRC) in Henning.

While TDOC wasn’t able to welcome friends and family of the graduates to the event due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, a graduation ceremony was held to honor their accomplishments. TDOC Instructor David Cannon delivered a speech to the graduating class. “The department has a lot it can offer you, if you come to work and do your job right,” said Instructor Cannon. “You can rest assured you won’t be laid off in this job because a penitentiary will always be open and have to be run efficiently. Not only will you have job security in these unprecedented times, if you choose to, you can finish your college degree or participate in trainings where you can move up in the department. You’ve got to want it and work for it.”

Marquita Simpson, who graduated with the class will be working at WTSP, said she has plans to grow her career in TDOC. “I chose to become a Correctional Officer because I like helping people and I wanted to do something different with my career and I would I would be good at it,” said Officer Simpson. “I want to start out working security and getting a feel working in the prison, then I hope to explore different positions TDOC has, maybe becoming a counselor. I’m excited to start my new career.”

Congratulations to Troy Hollis, Ray Smith and Tiffany Levrona who will start work next week at Northwest Correctional Complex; and Marquita Simpson, Frank Sepanaki and Khaled Abdalla who will start work at West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

TDOC is still taking applications for Correctional Officer positions in the West Tennessee facilities located in Tiptonville, Henning and Memphis. Interested individuals can find applications on our website, www.tn.gov/correction.