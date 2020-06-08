FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-75)

NDCS inmate arrested in Texas after chase

June 5, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Franklin County, Texas. Brandon Britton #72081 and another inmate, Ronald Taylor #50231, left their electronic monitoring devices lying in the area of Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street in Lincoln on the morning of May 21, 2020.

Britton was taken into custody today after leading officers in Texas on a six-mile chase. He was arrested through the cooperative efforts of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger Division and the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Texas. Britton has been charged with felony evading arrest along with other misdemeanors.

Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) for convictions in Seward and Douglas counties that include first degree assault, methamphetamine charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His sentence started January 23, 2018.

Taylor is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years on charges out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Taylor is a 52-year old white man, 6’2”, 255 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about him should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

