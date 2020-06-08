Lee Endorses Mark Gonsalves For 7th District

Says Gonsalves Is The Only Republican Who Can Win In November and is a True Conservative

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Dr. Lerah Lee, former Republican Congressional candidate in George’s 7th District, announced that she was whole heartily endorsing Mark Gonsalves in the Republican District 7 Congressional race. Lee said that Gonsalves was the one and only consistent conservative that would be able to win the District in November and help President Trump enact his agenda. She cited Gonsalves’ commitment to building the wall, holding China accountable for Covid – 19, and his strong 2nd Amendment position as the primary reasons for her endorsement. She is proud to be on the Gonsalves team that will carry him to Washington in November.

“Mark and I developed a great rapport during the campaign, and I always said if I could not make it, I wanted him to be the nominee,” said Dr. Lerah Lee. “Mark will keep the 7th District red and help President Trump enact his agenda. I urge everyone who was supporting me before I was forced to withdraw to support Mark.

“Mark has my wholehearted support,” concluded Lee. “He is a gentleman, a businessman, and a true fighter for conservative principles. He is the person that the Republican Party and President Trump needs in Congress. Now let’s elect him.”

