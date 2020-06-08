Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,435 in the last 365 days.

Lee Endorses Mark Gonsalves For 7th District

Says Gonsalves Is The Only Republican Who Can Win In November and is a True Conservative

Mark Gonsalves will keep the 7th District red and help President Trump enact his agenda. I urge everyone who was supporting me before I was forced to withdraw to support Mark.”
— Dr. Lerah Lee

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Dr. Lerah Lee, former Republican Congressional candidate in George’s 7th District, announced that she was whole heartily endorsing Mark Gonsalves in the Republican District 7 Congressional race. Lee said that Gonsalves was the one and only consistent conservative that would be able to win the District in November and help President Trump enact his agenda. She cited Gonsalves’ commitment to building the wall, holding China accountable for Covid – 19, and his strong 2nd Amendment position as the primary reasons for her endorsement. She is proud to be on the Gonsalves team that will carry him to Washington in November.

“Mark and I developed a great rapport during the campaign, and I always said if I could not make it, I wanted him to be the nominee,” said Dr. Lerah Lee. “Mark will keep the 7th District red and help President Trump enact his agenda. I urge everyone who was supporting me before I was forced to withdraw to support Mark.

“Mark has my wholehearted support,” concluded Lee. “He is a gentleman, a businessman, and a true fighter for conservative principles. He is the person that the Republican Party and President Trump needs in Congress. Now let’s elect him.”

David Johnson
Strategic Vision PR Group
+1 404-380-1079
email us here

You just read:

Lee Endorses Mark Gonsalves For 7th District

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.