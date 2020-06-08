Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Greenfield Man Arrested Following OHRV Collision

CONTACT: CO Christopher J. Egan (603) 788-3164 June 8, 2020

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, Conservation Officers and the Pittsburg Police Department were called upon to investigate a single-vehicle OHRV crash with injury that had occurred on a private road. Investigation revealed that Timothy Briand, 25, of Greenfield, NH, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. The crash occurred on Colburn Drive, in the vicinity of a family-owned camp. Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that Briand had lost control of the ATV he was operating, drifted off the side of the gravel road, and struck a tree. He was not wearing a helmet or safety equipment and lost consciousness as result of the impact.

Upon discovery of the crash, a 911 call was placed by family members, resulting in a medical response by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue personnel and 45th Parallel EMS. Briand was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook, where he was further evaluated and stabilized. Briand was arrested at the hospital by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, and charged with Felony-level Aggravated DWI. He was subsequently transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon for further treatment of his injuries.

