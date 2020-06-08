Work to Begin on the Route 1016 (Creek Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Bedford County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 15, on the Route 1016 (Creek Road) over a Tributary to Dunnings Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Bedford Township, Bedford County.

Work on this project includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving, and installation of new guide rail.

The bridge will be closed during construction and an approximate eight-mile signed detour route will be implemented for a period of eight to ten weeks. The detour route will follow 1016(Creek Road), Rabbit Lane, Route 1001, Route 1014, and 1016 (Creek Road).

All work on this $200,000 project is expected to be completed by late-August of 2020.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101