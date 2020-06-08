Work Begins on Route 4005 Blacklick Creek Bridge

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, of Everett, will begin work and on the Route 4005 (Colver Road) Blacklick Creek Bridge replacement project on Monday, June 15 in Cambria Township, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will place a 13.3 mile detour for work to begin on the project. The detour will be in place from June 15, 2020 until August 12, 2020. The detour will utilize Route 4005 (Colver Road), Route 219 (Plank Road), Route 4031 (Center Street), and Route 4005 (West Highland Avenue). Once the detour is lifted, work will continue under flagging operations.

Work on this project will consist of replacing the existing structure with a concrete box culvert. Roadway approach work, guide rail, signage, drainage, and pavement markings updates will all be completed.

All work on this $725,285 project is expected to be completed by late-August 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101