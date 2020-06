Associated Press

North Dakota’s top prison administrator is resigning to take a job in the private sector, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

Leann Bertsch is stepping down as head of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on July 31. Dave Krabbenhoft, the agency’s head of administration, will serve as interim director.

Burgum said Bertsch has taken an executive position at Utah-based Management & Training Corp., which operates private correctional facilities and federal Job Corps centers.