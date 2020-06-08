Middlesex Barracks - Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2020, 2154 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 595 Brazier Rd, E. Montpelier

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police took a report of a missing person in E. Montpelier. Lois Flanders, 60, of E. Montpelier, had not returned home after going fishing. Flanders was last seen around 1130 hours at her residence and mid afternoon near McDonald's in Berlin. She is possibly driving a 2019 blue Ford Fusion with Vermont registration HNG230. If anyone has seen Flanders or her vehicle they are asked to call the State Police Barracks in Middlesex at 229-9191.

PHOTO ATTACHED: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648