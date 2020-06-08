Markkula Center for Applied Ethics to Host Live, Online Discussion on Racism and Reform
What:
Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics will host a live-streamed panel discussion: “No Going Back: The Killing of George Floyd.” The recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are igniting fiery unrest around the world. While these horrific events are in line with a long history of oppression, brutality, and white supremacy, they’re driving passions higher than ever, seeming to push us to a boiling point. What laws should be changed? What reforms are needed for law enforcement? And what needs to happen culturally in the U.S.?
Who:
• LaDoris Cordell: retired superior court judge, former independent police auditor, and advocate for improving transparency into charges of police misconduct
• Tony Williams: community engagement specialist, Science Museum of Minnesota, rapper, writer and SCU alumni
• David DeCosse, PhD, Director of Religious and Catholic Ethics and Campus Ethics Programs, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
When:
Monday, June 8, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT
Where:
Visit the Ehtics Center’s YouTube page to join the event at: https://www.youtube.com/user/appliedethicscenter/
This event is part of the Essential Ethics series of video interviews and discussions with leading experts on the ethical implications associated with today’s most pressing issues from the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. For more information and analysis on the ethical dilemmas associated with the recent protests, visit our related Ethics Spotlight.
Thoughts on Moving Forward
We acknowledge the history of systemic racism and White supremacy in the United States. Statements are important, but actions are critical. How we move forward will indicate our true intent and the sincerity of our respect and love for others. Recent events have provided this opportunity for growth, appreciating and embracing those in the Black community and other People of Color. The Markkula Center for Applied Ethics recognizes how privilege has been used in creating unfair and unjust systems. We can’t achieve the Common Good and Justice for all without being intentional in our actions. We understand our own limitations and need for improvement. We join all those who have committed to solidarity and to act to improve the lives of current and future generations of the Black community.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
