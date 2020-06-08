I Change Nations and ICN Global Business Statesmen Prof. Vernet A. Joseph Presented The State of Civility Youth Summit
Professor Vernet A. Joseph I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility
Productive Business Civility and I Change Nations partnered to bring the Inaugural State of Civility Youth Summit on May 30th with Global Civility Leaders
I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing young people who are going change the world as they are creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.”PHOENIX, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Business Civility and I Change Nations partnered yet again to bring the Inaugural State of Civility Youth Summit on Saturday May 30th, with Global Civility Leaders from around the world. Together they brought dialogue and solutions about the Future and the Voice of Global Youth.
— Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations
Dr. Clyde Rivers founder of I Change Nations states, “The youth are our future and will become the next generation of government leaders, policy makers, business leaders, educational leaders and religious leaders as well as the influencers that can help the world to live in a peaceful environment where civility is practiced globally.”
I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility has created a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. Joseph
The State of Civility Youth Summit (C360) is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action. Global World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers and Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph are the founders of this global movement. This summit is the voice that will bring global change to our youth as we deal with the human resource of people which exists in every country. How people treat human currency will determine our pathway forward as world.
Together with special guest speakers/panelists the summit demonstrated civility in action through dialogue about the future and the voice of global youth.
Global Civility - Sir Clyde Rivers, California
Business Civility - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph, Arizona
Youth Civility Leader - Elizabeth Curely, Canada
Youth Civility Leader - Dr. Juma Nashon, Nigera Africa
Youth Civility Leader - Vice-Chancellor Mateus Mutola, Mozambique
Youth Civility Leader - Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme, New Jersey
Youth Civility Leader - Amb. Psalm Ebube, Legos Nigeria
Youth Civility Leader - Dr. Ira Roach III, Delaware
Due to the coronavirus, the State of Civility Youth Summit had to be done virtually.
The summit can be found at https://youtu.be/tPS1rM2vJBk.
Civility Solutions that were shared at the State of Civility Youth Summit:
Business Civility Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
Institute Productive Business Civility practices that include integration of youth within business, education and governmental structures. Develop civility in action within every business on the planet. By creating productive business civility standards that combat incivility at every level of business. Embrace and celebrate National Productive Business Civility Day annually on June 13th. “The most powerful commodity and currency for business is the value of people, their ideas and solutions.” - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
Youth Civility Leader - Elizabeth Curley
Encourage youth to read, to learn as much as they can, be open to new information, and to look for information from unconventional sources. Being knowledgeable and well-read will give us (youth) a solid foundation to build off of. It is part of learning from the wisdom and experiences of previous generations. - Elizabeth Curley
Youth Civility Leader – Dr. Juma Nashon
Youth need to build better ties with authorities. We must cultivate and engineer respectful engagement to have a positive environment that inspire participation, inclusion in matters development. "No One can be a champion in two generations. You can only be a champion in one generation, therefore be all you can be in your time" - Dr. Juma Nashon - Global Youth Civility Spokesperson.
Youth Civility Leader – Vice-Chancellor. Mateus Motolua
Practice Edusophia – which is the divine wisdom inside of you, learn from within and work on yourselves through belief and faith in self. “Every human being is born a genius and originals do not compete." - Prof. Mateus Motolua
Youth Civility Leader – Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme
Be a champion. As The Women & Youth Practitioner, I focus on teaching and assisting leaders in the 4C's Civility, Community, Creativity and Climate Change. We mentor youth in becoming a champion in one or more of these 4 areas around the globe. Become one who fights, defends and educates others in one of these areas. "Our youth deserve an opportunity to learn and lead in the 4C's (Civility, Community, Creativity & Climate Change)." - Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme
Youth Civility Leader – Ambassador. Psalm Ebube
Giving the youth a leadership role and also use our creativity as a Major tool in this new age though music, arts and crafts, dance, theatre, sports, and street art. Almost anything can be turned into an activist project. I encourage every youth to translate their energy & potentials into civic activism! “Civility love is a universal language and music is one of the foremost mode of expressing it” Ambassador. Psalm Ebube – Multiple Award Winning Contemporary Urban Recording Artist.
Sir Clyde Rivers and Prof. Vernet A. Joseph appoints Ambassdor. Psalm Ebube as the I Change Nations Global Youth Statesman during the State of Civility Youth Summit.
Youth Civility Leader – Dr. Ira Roach III
Train the youth to live beyond labels and connect to Master Mentors.
“Many youth may be heartbroken but not defeated.” - Dr Ira Roach III
Professor Vernet, is the creator and co-host of Civility 360 with World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, the only show devoted to interviewing civility leaders from a 360 angle of the world. This program will help put the world back together after COVID-19. Listen in as they share wisdom and insight on Civility, Influence, and Action every Saturday starting on the 2nd of May. The broadcast can be found at www.civility360.com
Dr. Joseph is the Business Civility Leader and productive agent of change in this day. He is the narrator of Presidential Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Extreme Excellence. He is the narrator of Madame Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Caring for Humanity.
Dr. Joseph is a World Civility Ambassador & National Statesman to I Change Nations™. He is a retired military officer, combat veteran, an award-winning Serial Entrepreneur, Author of over 25 books and 5 Bestsellers, Radio Show host, and Veteran Transition Expert. Dr. Vernet is the Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises, LLC, and Founder of the Productive Business Network & Summit Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona
Dr. Joseph has received the following honors:
-2016 Presidential Certificates from President’s Barack Obama, George
Bush, William Jefferson Clinton, and Jimmy Carter
-2016 Recognition from Senator John McCain
-2016 Recognition from United States Army, Chief of Staff, General,
Mark A. Daily
-2016 Recognition from Lieutenant General, United States Air Force, Director,
Defense Contract Management Agency, Wendy M. Masiello
-2017 Entrepreneur of the Year, Black Wall Street Phoenix, AZ
-2017 National Statesmen Degree Award
-2018 National Statesmen Degree
-2018 World Civility Ambassador
-2018 Honorary Doctorate, LUT
-2018 Honorary Doctorate, UGCSI
-2018 TNVOC Veteran Impact Business Award
-2019 Global Voices Of Change
-2019 Phoenix Civility Day Proclamation
-2020 Doctorate of Professorship in Business Civility
-2020 Global Representative Challenged Champions & Hero's
Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing young people, who are going change the world as they are creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.”
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world Founded by Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers.
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts
Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.
Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations
Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his
volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the
United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
According to Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations, “The legacy that these incredible individuals are leaving is a result of the efforts and vision of Professor Dr. Vernet A. Joseph the founder and creator of the Productive Business Summit, and the National Day of Productivity Business Civility.”
Others that have received awards from I Change Nations
They include such leader like:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Alonzo Musyoka:
Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.
First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi:
Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignut – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here