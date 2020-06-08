Royalton Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B201763
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Patrick Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2020 at 1430 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Bethel, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 23
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jakim Brewer Hopkins
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Optima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Deceased as a result of the crash. An autopsy has been ordered through
the Vermont Medical Examiners Officer.
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Patrica Carluccio
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bedford, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Non life threatening.
HOSPITAL: Transported to Gifford Hospital and released shortly after with no
injuries.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/07/2020 at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 89 NB, at Mile
Marker 23 in Bethel, VT. Initial investigation shows that both vehicles were
traveling northbound on I-89 when Vehicle 1, operated by Jakim Brewster Hopkins,
contacted the rear of Vehicle 2, operated by Patrica Carluccio. This sent
vehicle 2 into the median where it rolled several times before coming to rest
on the southbound lanes of I-89. Hopkins vehicle rolled several times before he
was ejected.
It is believed that Hopkins was traveling well above the posted speed limit and
had been driving erratically according to witness statements. Anyone who may
have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contacted the Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks at 802 234 9933.