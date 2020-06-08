Royalton Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B201763

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Patrick Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2020 at 1430 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Bethel, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 23

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jakim Brewer Hopkins

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Optima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Deceased as a result of the crash. An autopsy has been ordered through

the Vermont Medical Examiners Officer.

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Patrica Carluccio

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bedford, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sienna

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Non life threatening.

HOSPITAL: Transported to Gifford Hospital and released shortly after with no

injuries.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/07/2020 at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 89 NB, at Mile

Marker 23 in Bethel, VT. Initial investigation shows that both vehicles were

traveling northbound on I-89 when Vehicle 1, operated by Jakim Brewster Hopkins,

contacted the rear of Vehicle 2, operated by Patrica Carluccio. This sent

vehicle 2 into the median where it rolled several times before coming to rest

on the southbound lanes of I-89. Hopkins vehicle rolled several times before he

was ejected.

It is believed that Hopkins was traveling well above the posted speed limit and

had been driving erratically according to witness statements. Anyone who may

have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contacted the Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks at 802 234 9933.