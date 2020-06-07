Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DPS Driver Service Bureau Announces Expiration Date Extensions to State Issued Credentials

April 24, 2020

 

For further inquiries please email: drivesafe@dps.ms.gov

 

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces expiration date extensions in accordance with Executive Order 1474 issued on April 20, 2020 to cope with and respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

 

All valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits, security guard permits, and ID cards set to expire between March 14, 2020 and June 30, 2020 shall instead expire on August 3, 2020.

 

Online services are available for renewal and duplicate driver’s licenses, ID cards and address changes that can be made from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

 

Driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state until further notice.

 

The 9 MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:

  • Sex offender registry transactions
  • ALL Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions

 

The Driver Service Bureau will adhere to social distancing with the 10-person maximum recommendation at any location which will include staff members.

 

Executive Order 1474

DPS Driver Service Bureau Announces Expiration Date Extensions to State Issued Credentials

