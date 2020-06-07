Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301834
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 6, 2020 / 2140 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 8, Readsboro
VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol (Refusal)
ACCUSED: Jay C. Brundige
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the area of Route 8 and Route
100 in Readsboro for a motor vehicle off the roadway.
Upon arrival Troopers located a male identified as Jay C. Brundige who appeared
to be passed out, slumped over the steering wheel of a Toyota Tacoma. After
multiple attempts, Troopers were able to wake Jay and begin conversation. Jay
showed several signs of alcohol impairment. Jay became uncooperative and refused
all Field Sobriety exercises.
Jay was subsequently placed under arrest for the suspicion of Driving Under the
Influence - Alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing
where he refused to submit to a breath test. After processing, Jay was
transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2020 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility for detox
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421