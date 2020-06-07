Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301834

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 6, 2020 / 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 8, Readsboro

VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol (Refusal)

ACCUSED: Jay C. Brundige

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the area of Route 8 and Route

100 in Readsboro for a motor vehicle off the roadway.

Upon arrival Troopers located a male identified as Jay C. Brundige who appeared

to be passed out, slumped over the steering wheel of a Toyota Tacoma. After

multiple attempts, Troopers were able to wake Jay and begin conversation. Jay

showed several signs of alcohol impairment. Jay became uncooperative and refused

all Field Sobriety exercises.

Jay was subsequently placed under arrest for the suspicion of Driving Under the

Influence - Alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing

where he refused to submit to a breath test. After processing, Jay was

transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2020 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility for detox

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421