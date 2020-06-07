SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF POWNAL

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B301822

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker & Trooper Benjamin Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/05/20 @ 2347 hours

STREET: Cedar Hill Road

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 346

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Warm, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joanne Welch

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A single vehicle crash

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/05/20 at approxmately 2347 hours Vermont State Police

were dispatched to the area of VT RT 346 and Cedar Hill Road, Pownal, for a

reported single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with

the operator, who was identified as Joanne Welch. Welch advised she had been

traveling south on Cedar Hill Road, when she lost control of her vehicle, and

crashed.

During investigation, troopers suspected Welch was under the influence of

intoxicating liquor. Welch was asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during

which she showed several signs of impairment. Welch was subsequently taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police

Barracks in Shaftsbury. Welch was later released with a citation to appear in

Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of

DUI.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 @ 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.