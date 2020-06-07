SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF POWNAL
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B301822
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker & Trooper Benjamin Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/05/20 @ 2347 hours
STREET: Cedar Hill Road
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 346
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Warm, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joanne Welch
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: N/A single vehicle crash
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/05/20 at approxmately 2347 hours Vermont State Police
were dispatched to the area of VT RT 346 and Cedar Hill Road, Pownal, for a
reported single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with
the operator, who was identified as Joanne Welch. Welch advised she had been
traveling south on Cedar Hill Road, when she lost control of her vehicle, and
crashed.
During investigation, troopers suspected Welch was under the influence of
intoxicating liquor. Welch was asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during
which she showed several signs of impairment. Welch was subsequently taken into
custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police
Barracks in Shaftsbury. Welch was later released with a citation to appear in
Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of
DUI.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/20 @ 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr Justin Walker
Vermont State Police 'B' Troop
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421