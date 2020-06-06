Middlesex Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash UPDATE

**UPDATE**

After speaking with Samantha Eastman and witnesses. Samantha Roberts was identified as the operator of the ATV. Roberts as well as witnesses at the scene provided VSP with the name of Samantha Eastman but it is not her legal name. Samantha Eastman was not involved in the crash.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A302292

TROOPER: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03:00 hrs/ June 6th 2020

LOCATION: East Orange Rd, Washington

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samantha Roberts

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2018 Polaris Ranger 900

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: totaled

INJURIES

V # 1 / Olivia Reed / Barre, VT / Age- 22 / SEAT BELT- no / deceased

V # 1/ Samantha Roberts/ St. Johnsbury, VT/ Age- 34/ SEAT BELT- no/ head injury

V # 1/ Charlie Jobin/ Gronton, VT/ Age- 28/ SEAT BELT- no/ unknown

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

WEATHER: clear

ROAD COND: dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 6, 2020 at 0306 Vermont State Police responded to a reported crash on East Orange RD in Washington Vermont. The operator identified as Samantha Roberts was traveling east on East Orange Road, operating a Polaris ranger. In the Ranger there were two other passengers identified above. According to witness statements the ATVs were heard driving up and down the roads well into the early hours of the morning at high rates of speed. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the freshly grated dirt road and lost control. As the vehicle lost control it ended up rolling onto the driver’s side. The vehicle rolled onto its roof ejecting two of the passengers and pinning one under the vehicle. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Barre City Emergency Medical Services.

The victim/ Passenger was subsequently transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. East Orange Road was shut down until the investigation was complete. Traffic was opened back up at approximately 0800 hours June 6th, 2020.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Washington Fire Department, and Barre City Emergency Medical Services.

This accident is still under investigation.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648