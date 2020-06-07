Wisdom Over Wars, A Free Phone App To End The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. Wisdom Over Wars app uses science and sound logic to show users the fact that all humans share one self.

MOUNT SHASTA, CA, USA, June 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vast Self Corporation, a public charity, announced today the release of a free Android app named Wisdom Over Wars, (WOW). This interactive and educational game is now available at Google Play.

Thanks to the technical know-how of Milan of iStart17.com, this app was created and will dramatically change the way people perceive and understand potential and existing conflicts and wars.

Beata Balos, a spokesperson for Vast Self said: "We designed Wisdom Over War to end all human-made conflicts and wars. No traditional way of problem-solving seems to eradicate wars on earth, but this app will change that by show users never before available material. Everyone is asking how? The game will demonstrate how we currently see ourselves and others is contradictory to how everyone exists. Why? Because we are unaware that our senses are lying to us".

Lynda Hardy of Vast Self Corp said: "The main purpose of this application is to demonstrate that all humans share the same self. There is no science or logic that can disprove this argument, and it can't prove that what our senses show us is true. Yet, It can prove the deception of our senses and that all human beings share the same self/being/existence; thus, every person shares the same self with you."

In any conflict, we rely on our senses to tell us who are our friends and enemies. However, by using modern science and common sense, this app can show that our unreliable senses and labels such as "I', "you," "Israeli," "Palestinian," "friend" and "enemy" are the only reason we have caused countless wars and conflicts. We are certain that, if used correctly, this app can prove that we and those we've labeled as "others" and "enemies" caught up in war have always shared the same self. This realization is the ultimate argument against wars, making any act of violence an act against yourself.

Vast Self needs funds to complete the development of this app for iPhone users, and translation to Arabic and Hebrew. You can help them by donating via gofundme.com.

Vast Self is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose sole purpose is to restore peace and happiness in the World. This is accomplished by demonstrating how all personal and World problems can be eliminated permanently by recognizing the single reason responsible for their existence. We aim to provide educational tools that will serve all individuals and organizations seeking permanent solutions to personal and World problems.

These tools will demonstrate why problems such as: dissatisfaction, negative emotions, hunger, pain, violence, war, etc. exist in the first place and why they are opposite to our natural state. The natural, peaceful, harmonious state will become self-evident once the single reason that obstructed our peace and happiness is fully recognized and removed.

