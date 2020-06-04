June 4 Update on the Salt Lake Veterans Home

On Thursday, June 4, Avalon Health Care confirmed that a total of 51 residents at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home have tested positive for the virus as of May 18.

Avalon Health Care also reported that two COVID-19 positive residents passed away either at the facility or the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Utah Department of Veterans of Military & Veterans Affairs issued the following statement:

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of these beloved veterans and residents at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home. We join their families and loved ones in mourning their passing. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the residents’ families and friends.”

The William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home is owned by the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and is operated by Avalon Healthcare. The home has been following the guidance and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Salt Lake County Department of Health and the Utah Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and infection control and prevention.

For additional updates and information from Avalon Health Care, please visit avalonhealthcare.com/slveterans/.

For media inquiries, contact Kelsey Price at kelseyprice@utah.gov or (385) 377-0402.