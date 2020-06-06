Max Spann to Auction Sixteen Bedroom Oceanfront Estate Home – New Auction Date Announced
Entire Block-Wide of Direct Ocean Views
The pictures can’t capture the grand ocean views this house provides. It was designed for family and guests to enjoy the sunrise with eight of the bedrooms suites directly facing the ocean.”VENTNOR CITY, NJ, USA, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Auction Date Announced! The 10,560+/- SF 16 bedroom, 19 bath, single-family oceanfront estate home in Ventnor up for Auction has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 28, 2020! Interested parties may bid online or onsite. This dramatic direct oceanfront home with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean is being auctioned by Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co.
Previously asking over $4,999,000, the home now is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum bid of $2,250,000. This block wide home features three floors of direct oceanfront living. The central spacious kitchen sits in the middle of a great room with floor to ceiling windows that is set up for entertaining. The oceanfront pool sits high above the boardwalk and the gated courtyard provides privacy.
The first Private Property Preview by Appointment Only has been scheduled for Sunday, June 7th onsite at 4900 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ 08406. The auction is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. both online and onsite.
“The pictures can’t capture the grand ocean views this house provides.” said Bob Dann, EVP of Max Spann Auction Co. “It was designed for family and guests to enjoy the sunrise with eight of the bedrooms suites directly facing the ocean.”
To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Oceanfront Retreat Ventnor City NJ Auction June 28th