National Pharmaceutical Returns, Inc. Achieves NABP-Drug Distributor Accreditation for 12th Straight Year

URBANDALE, IOWA, USA, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pharmaceutical Returns, Inc. is proud to have maintained the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) Drug Distributor Accreditation, formerly known as Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors® (VAWD®), since 2009. NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation is for facilities engaged in the act of wholesale drug distribution and operated by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, assuring that national standards for our industry are consistently followed.

To obtain the NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation, NPR underwent a criteria compliance review, which included a rigorous review of our policies and procedures, licensure verification and survey of our facility’s site.

NPR is licensed by the DEA to accept and process schedule I-V products and NPR’s Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in helping remove unusable pharmaceuticals from the drug supply chain. It helps protect the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited. The U.S. supply of prescription drugs is produced and delivered to patients via a complex path, and this accreditation helps ensure that a reverse distribution facility operates legitimately, is licensed, in good standing, and is employing security and best practices for safely removing these pharmaceuticals from the supply chain.

About National Pharmaceutical Returns:

National Pharmaceutical Returns (NPR) is a full-service reverse distributor of pharmaceuticals. NPR helps take expired, unwanted or recalled product and ship it back to the manufacturer for a refund. NPR team helps its customers with everything from inventory to keeping up with ever-changing regulations that govern the industry. NPR has the knowledge, expertise and resources to streamline your return and refund process.

NPR is the national leader in pharmaceutical returns and has pioneered many of the practices that currently keep us on top of the industry. The company was established in 1995 by Amber Hollar and is 100% women-owned. Amber and her team have decades of experience in the returns business and have the knowledge to help any company navigate the regulations governing the industry.

Reverse pharmaceutical distribution is a highly-regulated industry, and NPR works diligently to address our environmental responsibility and the safety of our employees. NPR complies with all local, state and federal environmental laws and implement required programs to continuously improve our processes.

NPR is committed to ensuring that all waste is handled in an environmentally sound manner, to protect our employees and the community. National Pharmaceutical Returns is well versed in all applicable regulatory agencies rules (DEA, DOT, EPA, OSHA, FDA, State Pharmacy Boards, State Environmental Boards). Please contact Steven Sandon at (800) 470-7725 or visit our website at npreturns.com if you have questions about NPR products and services or our environmental practices.