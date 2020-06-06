Middlesex Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A302292
TROOPER: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03:00 hrs/ June 6th 2020
LOCATION: East Orange Rd, Washington
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samantha Eastman
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2018 Polaris Ranger 900
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: totaled
INJURIES
V # 1 / Olivia Reed / Barre, VT / Age- 22 / SEAT BELT- no / deceased
V # 1/ Samantha Eastman/ St. Johnsbury, VT/ Age- 34/ SEAT BELT- no/ head injury
V # 1/ Charlie Jobin/ Gronton, VT/ Age- 28/ SEAT BELT- no/ unknown
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
WEATHER: clear
ROAD COND: dry
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 6, 2020 at 0306 Vermont State Police responded to a reported crash on East Orange RD in Washington Vermont. The operator identified as Samantha Eastman was traveling east on East Orange Road, operating a Polaris ranger. In the Ranger there were two other passengers identified above. According to witness statements the ATVs were heard driving up and down the roads well into the early hours of the morning at high rates of speed. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the freshly grated dirt road and lost control. As the vehicle lost control it ended up rolling onto the driver’s side. The vehicle rolled onto its roof ejecting two of the passengers and pinning one under the vehicle. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Barre City Emergency Medical Services.
The victim/ Passenger was subsequently transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. East Orange Road was shut down until the investigation was complete. Traffic was opened back up at approximately 0800 hours June 6th, 2020.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Washington Fire Department, and Barre City Emergency Medical Services.
This accident is still under investigation.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648