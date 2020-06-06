Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,095 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

               

CASE#: 20A302292          

TROOPER: Trooper John Gildea                                             

STATION: Middlesex                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03:00 hrs/ June 6th 2020

LOCATION: East Orange Rd, Washington

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samantha Eastman

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2018 Polaris Ranger 900

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: totaled

 

 

INJURIES

V # 1 / Olivia Reed / Barre, VT / Age- 22 / SEAT BELT- no / deceased

V # 1/ Samantha Eastman/ St. Johnsbury, VT/ Age- 34/ SEAT BELT- no/ head injury

V # 1/ Charlie Jobin/ Gronton, VT/ Age- 28/ SEAT BELT- no/ unknown

 

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center                  

WEATHER: clear               

ROAD COND: dry

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 6, 2020 at 0306 Vermont State Police responded to a reported crash on East Orange RD in Washington Vermont. The operator identified as  Samantha Eastman was traveling east on East Orange Road, operating a Polaris ranger. In the Ranger there were two other passengers identified above. According to witness statements the ATVs were heard driving up and down the roads well into the early hours of the morning at high rates of speed. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the freshly grated dirt road and lost control. As the vehicle lost control it ended up rolling onto the driver’s side. The vehicle rolled onto its roof ejecting two of the passengers and pinning one under the vehicle. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Barre City Emergency Medical Services.

 

The victim/ Passenger was subsequently transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. East Orange Road was shut down until the investigation was complete. Traffic was opened back up at approximately 0800 hours June 6th, 2020.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Washington Fire Department, and Barre City Emergency Medical Services.

 

This accident is still under investigation.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.