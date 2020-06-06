Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtosu Art Gallery Museum of Art Receives a Huge Donation of Modernist Paintings

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
— Winston Churchill
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtosu Art Gallery Museum of Art has made some interesting acquisitions over the past decade, but the art institution was recently handed a particularly excellent collection of Modernist works that will draw plenty of new and returning visitors by the end of 2021.

Philanthropists Kurt and Sally Burns were responsible for the gift, which includes 38 paintings by distinguished artists including Van Gogh, Picasso, Wassily Kandinsky, Piet Mondrian, Theo Van Doesburg, Robert Delaunay, and Franz Kline. “Their gift is really a godsend,” museum director Bernard Vernier told the New York Times. “It’s a blessing.”

Indeed, the partnership between philanthropists and museums is fruitful and symbiotic. If a successful organization spends years accumulating considerable assets, it's only natural that they'd want to spend some time in the downtime cultivating an admirable collection of art to signal their exquisite taste. As they get older, however, the natural next step is to pass along their art collection to a public institution: this conveys their willingness to give back to their community.

Virtosu Art Gallery Museum of Art believed it could accept donations of art by creating an art program for its constituents while increasing its endowment. Under the part-time curatorial direction of Bernard Vernier, a one-time minister, the Museum has received over 4000 donations of art that are presently valued in excess of $110,000,000.

How did the Museum find new donors and create an art education program? They put the word out on the street that donations of art would be welcome. Soon, wealthy neighbors and businesses responded by offering their art to the Museum. Reflecting on the program’s success, Mr. Bernard Vernier suggested that "people learned something about how their gifts of art could help our communities."

