Gheorghe Virtosu undertaking significant projects only, starting 2020
Gheorghe Virtosu undertaking significant projects only, starting 2020
Virtosu Fine Art is a premier fine art design and consulting gallery that specializes in curating artwork for corporate, residential, hospitality, retail, and healthcare, as well as government assignments.
The Artist
Over the last two years, Virtosu's artworks have become a significant contribution to museum collections, securing their significance. Every image in Virtosu's repertoire resonates with a sense of progression in time through diversity, delicacy, and depth of tone, variation in color, and the emotion conveyed by its maker.
When asked: "Why are Virtosu paintings worth so much when there is such a large volume of his work?"
Alina Livneva, the Art Director, said: "Indeed the artist created 3500 works so far and is far from retreating. However, after the announcement that he will undertake only major projects starting in 2020, the signal was seen as a limitation, raising the Virtosu market price tag. 100 % of Virtosu's works are in private hands, and no auction placements have been registered so far. It seems people are not keen on selling. Modern Pollination (2016) was the last private sale in 2019 at the disclosed price of $4.2 mln".
Alina Livneva
Virtosu Art Gallery
+1 7864087985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Modern Pollination
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.