Gheorghe Virtosu undertaking significant projects only, starting 2020

Suffering is sometimes what it feels like to be human. We don’t grow despite it, but through it. So it’s more of a thanksgiving than a deposition.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting 2020, Gheorghe Virtosu will be undertaking significant projects only, the artist announced at a press conference at Park Lane, Four Seasons Hotel London. The artist made a promise to handle all of the outstanding orders by December 2020.Virtosu Fine Art is a premier fine art design and consulting gallery that specializes in curating artwork for corporate, residential, hospitality, retail, and healthcare, as well as government assignments.The ArtistOver the last two years, Virtosu's artworks have become a significant contribution to museum collections, securing their significance. Every image in Virtosu's repertoire resonates with a sense of progression in time through diversity, delicacy, and depth of tone, variation in color, and the emotion conveyed by its maker.When asked: "Why are Virtosu paintings worth so much when there is such a large volume of his work?"Alina Livneva, the Art Director, said: "Indeed the artist created 3500 works so far and is far from retreating. However, after the announcement that he will undertake only major projects starting in 2020, the signal was seen as a limitation, raising the Virtosu market price tag. 100 % of Virtosu's works are in private hands, and no auction placements have been registered so far. It seems people are not keen on selling. Modern Pollination (2016) was the last private sale in 2019 at the disclosed price of $4.2 mln".

