St. Albans Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202367
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 5th 2020 at 1843 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Alburg
ACCUSED: Thomas Dupre
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
VICTIM: The Residents of South Main Street Alburg and Surrounding Area
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 5th 2020 at approximately 1843 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of an ongoing disorderly conduct issue at a residence along South Main Street in the town of Alburg. Investigation revealed that a male, identified as Thomas Dupre, had been continually yelling while out in the street and on the front lawn area of his residence causing a disturbance over the last weeks’ time. Ultimately, Dupre was issued a citation to appear before the Grand Isle County District Court on July 2nd 2020 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: July 2nd 2020 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Grand Isle County District Court
MUG SHOT: None