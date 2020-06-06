St. Albans Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202367

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 5th 2020 at 1843 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Alburg

ACCUSED: Thomas Dupre

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

VICTIM: The Residents of South Main Street Alburg and Surrounding Area

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 5th 2020 at approximately 1843 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of an ongoing disorderly conduct issue at a residence along South Main Street in the town of Alburg. Investigation revealed that a male, identified as Thomas Dupre, had been continually yelling while out in the street and on the front lawn area of his residence causing a disturbance over the last weeks’ time. Ultimately, Dupre was issued a citation to appear before the Grand Isle County District Court on July 2nd 2020 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: July 2nd 2020 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Grand Isle County District Court

MUG SHOT: None