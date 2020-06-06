WHOAZONE WATER-BASED FAMILY RECREATION CENTER IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN THIS WEEKEND IN ROSHARON TEXAS
WhoaZone Rosharon, located in Rosharon, TX is Scheduled to Open June 6th. WhoaZone Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park Scheduled to Open June 13th .
With all the craziness now happening around the world, it is important we get back to something normal --- HAVING FUN with family and friends”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WELCOME TO THE WHOAZONE! Empire Recreation Management (ERM), the managing partner responsible for the WhoaZone brand, is pleased to announce that Rosharon & Grapevine, Texas WhoaZone locations are scheduled to open this weekend and next. The parks feature WhoaZone’s signature floating obstacle course and a variety of other fun activities. A great day of fun and active recreation, for both young and old.
— Ron Romens
“With all the craziness now happening around the world, it is important we get back to something normal --- HAVING FUN with family and friends”, says Ron Romens, CEO of ERM. “With all of the concerns about Covid-19 and the mandated lockdowns we were concerned about whether or not we would even be allowed to open this year”, adds Romens. “It is a credit to both the local and state government of Texas, who reached out to us early and allowed us to develop safety procedures and operational protocols that would best assure the safety of our guests, their constituents”. Ron adds with a smile, “there is nothing more enjoyable than a great day on the water and we invite you to come on out relax and have some fun”.
The Rosharon WhoaZone is located at 4411 County Rd 418 Rosharon, TX 77583 and operates seven days a week from 11:00AM to 7:00PM. The park features their amazing floating obstacle course, as well as kayak and SUP rentals and a variety of land games and seating options. To find out more or to book tickets, visit www.whoazonehouston.com.
The Grapevine WhoaZone is located at 3000 Meadowmere Lane Grapevine, TX 76051, within Meadowmere Park, and operates seven days a week from 11:00AM to 7:00PM. The park features their amazing floating obstacle course, as well as a variety of land games and seating rentals. To find out more or to book tickets, visit www.whoazonegrapevine.com.
For more information about all of the parks ERM operates, please visit WhoaZone corporate site at www.whoa.zone .
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone features an inflatable on-water obstacle courses that provide hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages. With locations in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, WhoaZone was designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top outdoor adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, active challenges.
About Empire Recreation Management --- ERM (www.empirerecmgmt.com) is a subsidiary of Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS). ERM is a turn-key resource that provides planning, design, installation, training and operational support to commercial recreation operators worldwide. ERM was designed to help owners maximize their investments and to help them optimize the revenue potential of their recreation facility.
For more information about Empire Recreation Management, or WhoaZone please contact Jen Rice at 866-946-2966.
