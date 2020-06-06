Attorney General Ken Paxton yesterday joined a coalition of 52 attorneys general in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), applauding an amendment to rules created under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (TRACED Act) which now allows efforts to trace the origin of suspected unlawful robocalls and coordinate with state attorneys general.

“Texans’ private phones are being taken over by constant robocalls that invade their privacy and often attempt to defraud them of their hard-earned money. I applaud the FCC for taking steps to ensure that law enforcement offices receive the information and assistance needed to carry out these investigations,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Just last year, fifty-one attorneys general and fifteen voice service providers agreed to a set of anti-robocall principles that take the fight directly to robocallers and scammers and empower citizens to take back their privacy.

Read a copy of the letter here.